Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

