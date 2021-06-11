Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Down 79.7% in May

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDV remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

