EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.91. 7,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,207. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.