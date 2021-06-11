Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $203,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 188,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $354.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $354.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

