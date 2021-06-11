Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $203,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 188,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRL opened at $354.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $354.89.
CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
