Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $464.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

