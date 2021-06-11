Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.