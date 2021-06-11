Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $125,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.