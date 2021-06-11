Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

