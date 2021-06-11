Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 68,752 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Enlightenment Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 85.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,752 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

