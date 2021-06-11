Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

