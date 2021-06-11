Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1036636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company has a market cap of C$346.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

