Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,008 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 187.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period.

AFT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

