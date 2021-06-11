Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,153 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 63.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.