Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $19,769,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.12 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.