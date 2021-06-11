Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,366 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $147.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

