Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

