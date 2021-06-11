ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.35. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

