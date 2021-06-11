Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 5,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 619,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

