Essentia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,713.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $4.03 million and $59,713.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

