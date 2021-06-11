Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

