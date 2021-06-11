Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,333 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.