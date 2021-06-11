Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

