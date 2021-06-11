Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.39 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $181,047.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

