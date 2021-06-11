Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

