Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Critical Survey

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for SemiLEDs and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 13.24 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.81 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.60

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everspin Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -31.21% -70.50% -10.48% Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats SemiLEDs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.