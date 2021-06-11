EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

