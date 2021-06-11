EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

