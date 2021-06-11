Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by RJA Asset Management LLC

RJA Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 10.6% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 100.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,951 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.09. 328,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.72. The company has a market cap of $935.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.