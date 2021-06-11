Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.72. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $942.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $1,520,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

