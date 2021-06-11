Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,562.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $42,562.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00173797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00197339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.01186239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 1.00052565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

