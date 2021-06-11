FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $963,010.22 and approximately $629,079.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

