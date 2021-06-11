Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.72 Million

Analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $278.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.48 million to $283.59 million. Ferro reported sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $3,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $16,036,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,179. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

