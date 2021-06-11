FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,756% compared to the typical volume of 546 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

