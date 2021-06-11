Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director James B. Stallings, Jr. Sells 17,800 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

