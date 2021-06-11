Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has $155.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.59.

FIS opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

