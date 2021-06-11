Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,091 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark increased their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

