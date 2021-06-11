Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

