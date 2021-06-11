Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

