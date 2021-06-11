Fiera Capital Corp Takes $321,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

