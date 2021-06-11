Fiera Capital Corp Takes $431,000 Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS opened at $15.95 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

