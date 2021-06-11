Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.94. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

