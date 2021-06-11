Financial Review: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) versus Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 3.39% 2.33% 0.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $32.38 billion 0.84 $2.85 billion $1.13 9.45

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 338 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

