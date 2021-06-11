Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

