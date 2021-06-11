Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS FRMUF opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

