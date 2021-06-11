First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its target price raised by Raymond James to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

