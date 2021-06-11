First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

FCF remained flat at $$14.70 during trading hours on Friday. 246,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,515. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

