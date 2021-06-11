First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,271 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $54.47 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

