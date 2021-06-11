First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 770 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $2,096,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

BATS:IEO opened at $57.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

