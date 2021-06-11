First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $580.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $581.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

