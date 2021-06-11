First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 778.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

