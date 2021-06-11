First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

